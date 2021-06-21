Cañon City is no exception to the front range housing shortage

PUEBLO — Cañon City's housing market is "seeing what the nation is seeing" - A need for more builders.

Sarah Wetherbee, a Realtor at HomeSmart in Cañon City, says most of the building in the last 20 years has been in bigger cities.

"Fremont County needs to have builders and just new homes."

Wetherbee says they have sold over 100 more homes than this time last year.

"At this rate we probably have at least a decade before we can catch up on that building, and that's assuming people start to build."

The proof is in people like Jenifer Preece and her husband, who spent two years looking for a home in Colorado and just recently closed on one in Fremont County.

“People are... Just going so far above asking price!" said Preece.

The market is booming for a number of reasons.

“Remote workers now know that they can work from anywhere in the world that they want to, why not come to beautiful Colorado? Along with this entire valley, the Arkansas valley, Fremont County especially being on the front range," said Wetherbee, noting that most of her buyers are moving to Cañom City from out of town.

"You can sell in Denver and buy here for half of the price."

Wetherbee says a lot of her buyers are Baby Boomers who are now retiring, or millennials taking advantage of the extremely low interest rates.

The home pictured above is just over five minutes away from downtown Cañon City, and is currently listed on Realtor.com for $450,000.00 and Wetherbee says a house in Fremont County usually only stays on the market for a week, which is even longer than several months ago.

Preece advises that "if you see a piece of property or you see a home that you like do not hesitate right now because… just don't".