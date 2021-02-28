Amid pandemic, development keeps booming on Colorado Springs' northside

COLORADO SPRINGS — While the pandemic has been a struggle for many businesses it doesn’t seem to be slowing down the rapid business boom one part of Colorado Springs is seeing.

For the past few years--the north side of town, particularly the I-25/Interquest and I-25/Northgate areas--has been a boom town. New business popping up seemingly everyday.

It’s why some business operators there have been able to keep a bit more confident, even with the challenges the pandemic brings.

“I started as a server, I loved everything I did, I loved taking care of people,” Adam Potter said.

But his friends and family weren’t sure what to say when he told them he was taking another restaurant job--in the middle of the pandemic.

“They thought I was crazy,” Potter said.

But he was strategic in his job search.

“I needed to find a place that’s gonna be here, that’s not gonna go anywhere,” he said.

He found that place in the Brass Tap restaurant--where he’s been general manager since September.

“We’re seeing more and more people coming out, which is great, especially in this area of town,” he said.

That area of town is Colorado Springs’ far north side. The Brass Tap was one of the first businesses to open at the new Polaris Pointe development near Northgate and I-25 a few years ago.

“At first it was obviously a little tough, because there wasn’t very much stuff up here,” Potter said.

But now, you could argue to is the biggest booming area in town.

“There are some big things going on around here,” he said. “The owners saw a future in this area.”

In recent years, a Bass Pro Shop, an indoor go-kartng facility and countless restaurants have sprouted up. But much more is on the way.

“The golf center, the skydiving,” he said.

This year, Top Golf, known for its double-decker experience, will open its first Colorado Springs location at Polaris Pointe.

Across the street, plans are in the works for an iFly indoor skydiving facility.

But the biggest game changer might be the new Powers and I-25 interchange, set to open this summer.

“When the freeway does get rerouted, all the traffic coming off the freeway is gonna be coming right in front of our restaurant,” Potter said. “We’re planning on hiring more staff, more cooks, and we’re planning hopefully maybe expanding our restaurant to open up.”

It’s why, even though his friends thought he was crazy--

“They thought I should try and get out, but you know I decided to stick to it,” he said.

--He knew he’d prove them wrong.

“I think this area is gonna be a premiere destination for people to come out and just have a good time,” he said.