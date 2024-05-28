LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont 5th grader is preparing to take the stage in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Cooper Edwards, 11, will represent Niwot Elementary School at the national spelling bee competition, which takes place May 28 through May 30 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The pre-teen has been balancing spelling bee preparations with his many other talents.

"I mean, my days are packed," said Cooper.

He enjoys reading, spelling, watching the Denver Nuggets and swimming. Cooper qualified for the Colorado state swim championships in multiple events.

The 11-year-old is also a musician. Cooper is the lead guitarist and singer for his band, The Night Owls. He said his experience on stage makes him feel more prepared for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"At the beginning, it's like really nerve-racking because there's all those people just staring at you," said Cooper. "Then it just feels fun at the end."

Longmont 5th grader to compete in 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee

To qualify for the national competition, Cooper competed in his school's spelling bee and a regional spelling bee. He uses the Word Club app to help him study and practices spelling challenging words with his older sister, Paige.

"He'll come to me and he'll be like, 'Can you go through these words with me?'" said Paige. "Then I tell him if he got them right or wrong."

Cooper's family doesn't put too much pressure on him to succeed.

"I know that he can go far if he's confident and if he just has fun with it," said Paige.

In addition to competing, Cooper also looks forward to participating in Bee Week, a week-long experience for spellers and their families that includes special events, educational workshops, excursions into Washington, D.C., and more.

Cooper has words of encouragement to kids who want to participate in spelling bees.

"Just like practice in front of people," he said. "And don't put a lot of pressure on yourself, and you'll go further."

More than 250 spellers will participate in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee, including Aditi Muthukumar of Hulstrom K-8 in Northglenn.

You can watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee on ion beginning May 28. Click here for details.