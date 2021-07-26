Sofia Pozdniakova adds to family legacy with gold in women's individual sabre

Winning Olympic medals seems to be a Pozdniakova family tradition.

Russian fencer Sofia Pozdniakova claimed her first Olympic title with a 15-11 win over teammate Sofya Velikaya in the women's individual sabre event, following the footsteps of her father who was a four-time Olympic champion and the current president of the Russian Olympic committee. Her sister, Anastasia Pozdnyakova, was a two-time Olympic diver and won the silver medal in the women’s synchronized springboard in Beijing.

The 24-year-old was aggressive in her final match and won with a switch up. Instead of immediately attacking off the line, Pozdniakova made Velikaya fall short and retook the attack.

France's Manon Brunet defeated Hungarian Anna Marton 15-6 to claim the bronze.

Americans Anne-Elizabeth Stone and Dagmara Wozniak lost in their first bouts of competition. Mariel Zagunis a five-time Olympian and two-time gold medalist in this event, advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Velikaya, whose silver medal is her third straight in the event.