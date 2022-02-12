Social media reacts to Baumgartner, Jacobellis winning gold

American veterans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis claimed gold in the debut of mixed team snowboard cross. The 36-year-old Jacobellis won her second gold and the 40-year-old Baumgartner won his first. They are the oldest medallists in Olympic snowboarding history.

Here's some of how social media reacted to the win:

