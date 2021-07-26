Slovenia's Savsek wins gold in men's canoe slalom; USA's Lokken 7th

Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek won gold in Men's C-1 Slalom with a 98.25 time on Monday at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, a time labeled by commentators as "annihilation" of the course.

Savsek's time was nearly four seconds better than the field, with Lukas Rohan of Czechia winning silver at 101.96.

Bronze went to Germany's Sideris Tasiadis, who won silver at London 2012. The silver medalist from Rio, Slovakia's Matej Benus, finished sixth.

Team USA's Zachary Lokken qualified for the final and finished in seventh, 2.38 seconds off the podium and 7.83 behind Savsek.

Men's C-1 Slalom results

Gold: Benjamin Savsek (SLO) -- 98.25

Silver: Lukas Rohan (CZE) -- +3.71

Bronze: Sideris Tasiadis (GER) -- +5.45

4. Adam Burgess (GBR) -- +5.61

5. Martin Thomas (FRA -- +6.73

6. Matej Benus (SVK) -- +7.35

7. Zachary Lokken (USA) -- +7.83

8. Ander Elosegi (ESP) -- +8.34

9. Daniel Watkins (AUS) -- +9.93

10. Takuya Haneda (JPN) -- +11.05