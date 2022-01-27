Ski jumping 101: Who's qualified?

A total of 105 athletes (65 men and 40 women) will get the chance to glide for Olympic gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in ski jumping. The participants will hail from over twenty competing nations, led by the ski jumping powerhouses of Austria, Germany, Japan and Norway.

U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Team

Five athletes will represent the United States in ski jumping at the Winter Olympics, led by PyeongChang 2018 veteran Kevin Bickner. He'll be joined by team event squadmates Patrick Gasienica, Casey Larson and Decker Dean.

In addition, 21-year-old Anna Hoffmann will be Team USA's lone representative in the women's competition. She, like Bickner, emerged victorious from the U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials in December.