Simone Biles dominates Day 1 at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Day 1 of the women’s half of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials went largely as expected for the top three contenders for the Tokyo team.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles began her night on her least favorite event, the uneven bars. As always, however, she posted a strong routine and finished second overall on the apparatus with a 14.600. She then moved to beam, where she nailed her signature double-double dismount for a score of 15.133. Biles was stellar in her first floor exercise routine; although she’s so powerful she often goes out of bounds on floor, she stayed in on every pass and earned a 15.336. To close out the night, Biles scored a 15.466 on vault – though she didn't do her new Yurchenko double pike.

Biles led the all-around rankings with a score of 60.565. Suni Lee was second with a 57.666 and Jordan Chiles third with a 57.132. The trio went 1-2-3 at the U.S. Championships earlier this month.

Lee -- a three-time 2019 World Championships medalist -- had an incredible first performance, posting a 15.300 to lead all contenders on the uneven bars. She also finished second to Biles on beam, earning a 14.733.

Chiles, looking for the storybook ending to her breakout year, finished fourth on vault (14.966), uneven bars (14.300) and beam (14.233).

The top two finishers automatically qualify for four-woman team event in Tokyo, while the third and fourth team members will be selected by committed.

Behind those top three, it was 2016 Olympic alternate MyKayla Skinner in fourth -- just .100 ahead of teenager Grace McCallum. Skinner's highest finish came on vault, where the 24-year-old was third with a 15.133.

The No. 4 through 6 competitors in the all-around are separated by just .300.

Jade Carey, who already secured her spot in Tokyo as an individual, still got the meet off to an explosive start, sticking the landing on her first vault and earning a whopping 15.200. As for the other individual Olympic spot, Riley McCusker solidified herself as a frontrunner with a 14.800 performance on the uneven bars.

All-Around Standings

1. Simone Biles - 60.565

2. Suni Lee - 57.666

3. Jordan Chiles - 57.133

4. MyKayla Skinner - 56.598

5. Grace McCallum - 56.498

6. Kayla DiCello - 56.298

7. Kara Eaker - 55.565

8. Shilese Jones - 54.999

Apparatus Standings

Vault

1. Simone Biles - 15.466

2. Jade Carey - 15.200

3. MyKayla Skinner - 15.133

4. Jordan Chiles - 14.966

5. Shilese Jones - 14.900

6. Leanne Wong - 14.700

7. Grace McCallum - 14.633

8. Kayla DiCello - 14.600

Floor

1. Simone Biles - 15.366

2. Grace McCallum - 14.166

3. Kayla DiCello - 13.966

4. Leanne Wong - 13.933

5. MyKayla Skinner - 13.866

T-6. Emily Lee - 13.733

T-6. Kara Eaker - 13.773

8. Jordan Chiles - 13.633

Beam

1. Simone Biles - 15.133

2. Suni Lee - 14.733

3. Kara Eaker - 14.400

4. Jordan Chiles - 14.233

5. MyKayla Skinner - 14.133

6. Grace McCallum -13.866

7. Emily Lee - 13.833

8. Kayla DiCello - 13.766