SHIELD616 Border-to-Border ride begins at the New Mexico border on Wednesday

COLORADO — The team from SHIELD616 will once again hit the road for the Border-to-Border Ride to raise money for equipping Colorado first responders with protective gear. This year's ride begins at the New Mexico border on Wednesday and wraps up at the Wyoming border on Sunday.

Riders will cross 331.8 miles in their journey while enduring a total of 9,737 feet in elevation changes along the route.

The goal for this year's fundraising efforts is $142,000 to purchase protective gear for the Alamosa Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and the Firestone Police Department.

SHIELD616's annual event is to raise awareness for the Colorado Springs-based organization's mission. A complete set of gear for an officer costs $2,400.

2023 SHIELD616 Border-to-Border Ride:



Wed, 9/13: Depart New Mexico border for Alamosa, Colorado (35.2 miles) - Vest presentation to Alamosa PD

Thu, 9/14: Alamosa to Buena Vista (100 miles)

Fri 9/15: Buena Vista to Frisco (65.2 miles)

Sat 9/16: Frisco to Kremmling (59.4 miles)

Sun 9/17: Kremmling to Wyoming border (83.7 miles)

The organization was founded by former Colorado Springs police officer Jake Skifstad who knows the most difficult challenges being a first responder brings.

After having experienced some close calls during local active shooter incidents, Skifstand realized that Southern Colorado law enforcement needed better protective gear, especially when it comes to rifle-rated armor. SHIELD616 may have been formed out of local tragedies but has now become a nationwide effort to protect those in the line of duty.

The Border-to-Border fundraiser ride began when Chaplain with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Cary Katalin approached Skifstad with the idea.

Katalin had been volunteering with the department a few times a month and had turned to ride his bicycle as an escape most days.

“The one thing that would clear my mind was to be able to get out on my bike and ride," Katalin told News5 in a prior ride. "I thought if we can get other officers out there doing that- how awesome would that be? And then to have the purpose of the SHIELD616 was perfect.”

In 2020, the SHIELD616 team trekked from the Utah border to Kansas, with a stop in Colorado Springs. Our Jon McMichael chronicled the ride across the state. Follow the adventure in SHIELD616 Border to Border Ride 2021: Protecting our First Responders

