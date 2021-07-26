Watch
SportsTokyo Olympics

Actions

Serbia's Ana Dabovic pulls off clutch over-the-head no-look pass against Canada

items.[0].image.alt
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ana Dabovic pulled off one of the best basketball passes you'll see at the Olympics.
Serbia's Ana Dabovic pulls off clutch over-the-head no-look pass against Canada
Posted at 3:57 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 08:08:29-04

Serbia's Ana Dabovic may have made the play of the Tokyo Olympics.

With under four minutes to go in Serbia's prelim tilt against Canada, Dabovic pulled off a clutch over-the-head no-look pass to a wide-open Aleksandra Crvendakic, who sunk a three-pointer to provide some much-needed breathing room.

Serbia went on to win the contest by a score of 72-68. Dabovic finished the game with 11 points and tied for the team lead with five assists.

Dabovic and Serbia will be back in action Thursday morning against Spain.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More