Sadowski-Synnott unseats Anderson in slopestyle, USA's Marino grabs silver

New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott ascended the throne in women's slopestyle Sunday, knocking off two-time defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. who finished ninth, while Anderson's teammate Julia Marino captured silver for Team USA's first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sadowski-Synnott, 20, hit a huge backside 1080 on the final jump to clinch the victory. The two-time world champion and 2018 Olympic big air bronze medalist cheered with fellow competitors after her winning score of 92.88 was announced. Her gold is New Zealand's first-ever at the Winter Games.

RESULTS

Connecticut native Marino, who finished 11th at the last Games, put together the run of her career in the second round to jump into first place. The East Coaster and sixth-best qualifier into the final set down a perfect cab double underflip 900 off "The Matrix" and ended with a frontside double cork 1080 on the last hit.

Earlier, the 24-year-old fell on a big 900 attempt on her first run off one of the "Twisted Sisters" skew jumps, but redeemed herself in Run 2 by stomping the rotation on her first jump. She produced a solid Run 3 but fell on a double 1080 attempt, and led the field up until Sadowski-Synnott's competition-ending run.

SEE MORE: How to watch Jamie Anderson at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Reigning world bronze medalist Tess Coady took bronze in her Olympic debut. The Australian tore her ACL in practice during the PyeongChang Games and never competed in qualifying. She improved her Run 1 score in round three by setting down with precision a frontside double cork 1080 with a late hip whip.

SEE MORE: How to watch Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Anderson, who fell on two of her runs and was knocked off line on a quarter-pipe hit in the other, has another chance to earn a medal in big air — qualifying for that event begins Feb. 14, the evening of Feb. 13 in the Eastern U.S.