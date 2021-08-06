Watch
Rowdy Gaines passion on full display in Tokyo

Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 06, 2021
“He did it!” Caleb Dressel had just won a gold medal and Rowdy Gaines was all fired up. ”Yes, sir!”

This is the Rowdy Gaines swimming fans have grown to know and love. Fist pumps. Exclamations. Rising up. Sitting down. Glasses on. Glasses off. First cheering. Then crying.

Gaines, a three-time gold medalist with a list of swimming credentials that would span the length of an Olympic pool. But most Americans know him now as the voice of swimming for more than 30 years and the sport’s most tireless ambassador.

So click play, and watch as Gaines’ passion and energy bursts into full display at yet another Olympic Games.

