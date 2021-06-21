Report: Steph Curry to opt out of Tokyo Olympics for Team USA

Add Steph Curry to the list of NBA stars opting not to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday that Curry, a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, has decided not to join Team USA in Japan for the Summer Games.

Curry has still never competed at the Olympics, though he did help the U.S. win a pair of gold medals at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1407053460479033351

Team USA will be without several of the NBA's top players in Tokyo. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler, to name a few, have also chosen not to take part in the Games.

However, some of the top players on the planet do still plan to join Team USA for the Olympics. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Draymond Green, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum have all reportedly committed to play in Tokyo, which gives the U.S. another lethal squad going into the tournament.