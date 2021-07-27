Watch
Rematch set: USA's Ledecky, Australia's Titmus advance to 200m freestyle final

Posted at 7:10 PM, Jul 26, 2021
Same script. Different event.

After Australia's Ariarne Titmus got the best of USA's Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle event a day prior, the two are set for another showdown -- this time, in the 200 meter freestyle final.

Both women qualified easily.

Ledecky finished first in her semifinal race on Monday, touching down at 1:55.34. Titmus had qualified earlier with a 1:54.82 finish.

Allison Schmitt holds the Olympic record with 1:53.61, set at London 2012, while Federica Pellegrini's world record is 1:52.98.

The duel in the pool for gold takes place Tuesday, July 27 at 9:41pm ET.  

