Youth documentary program examines social issues, catches attention of national television

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students from across the Pikes Peak Region have produced a documentary series that examines important social issues.

The students are a part of the Youth Documentary Academy, a local documentary filmmaking program.

"It really is an interesting experience, it's sort of a time capsule of my thoughts and thought processes at that age, and how I was sort of dealing with society and societal roles that I was sort of surrounded by," said Isabella Recca, student filmmaker.

Within the span of two months, students go from an idea, to editing a ten minute short film.

"I felt really understood. I felt like it was a safe space for me because not only were we all working on something individually, something unique to ourselves, our own experiences, but we were able to relate it to one another in some way," said Ni'Asia Ali, student filmmaker.

Each documentary shares character driven stories that tackle issues like race, disability, teen suicide, gender, and sexuality.

"I feel like it's necessary for me to advocate for certain communities and groups and understand one another," said Ni'Asia Ali, student filmmaker.

The films caught the attention of PBS.

Every Thursday night starting on September 16th, the students short films will air on Rocky Mountain PBS.

Next year, the show will be broadcast nationally on PBS.

The series will be titled "Our Time."

"We get a chance to showcase new perspectives that we don't really like talk about because we assume that kids are too young," said Eric Risher, editor for YDA.

A voice for new perspectives in our community.

