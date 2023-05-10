Your family can help the Butterfly Pavilion monitor butterflies in our state

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Every time your child says, "Hey look, a pretty butterfly," you can mark it down and help science.

This summer, the Butterfly Pavilion is relaunching its Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network for its 11th year.

After attending a training session, anyone in our state can volunteer to help the Pavilion, which is the country's first stand-alone Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited nonprofit invertebrate zoo. I know that's a mouthful, but what I'm trying to convey is that we do not all realize how involved this popular Westminster tourist attraction is in conservation.

"One of the best ways to get involved with butterfly conservation. You can sign up to be a butterfly monitor," said Shiran Hershcovich, Lepidopterist Manager at the Butterfly Pavilion. "Science doesn't just happen in a lab for people wearing lab coats and goggles. Science happens all around."

In the above story, you can take a tour of the Butterfly Pavilion with Hershcovich.

The next training session for the Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network is Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Raven’s Nest Nature Preserve in Lamar, Colorado.

