TCA gives back to Make-A-Wish Colorado and supports little girl with leukemia

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students in the Colorado Springs community are rallying behind a little girl with leukemia. The Classical Academy in the northern part of the city chose Make-A-Wish Colorado to help to give back to.

On Friday morning, TCA North Elementary students on campus participated in an outdoor fun run challenge on the school's track, to give back to the organization. The students ran laps, and for every lap they finished, they raised money for a good cause.

It was to support a 3-year-old girl named Mackenzie who is battling leukemia, and her wish is to go to Walt Disney World. Her cousins attend one of the schools on campus.

"One of our values is how to give back to the world, and this is putting words into action. That they can actually see what they are doing, which makes it exciting for them to get on board, and that they're helping another child that's usually around their same age," said Tisha Harrison, the public information officer for the district.

Students in first through six grade took part in the fun run. The school was also able to help grant three other wishes while working with the organization, and the campus presented Make-A-Wish Colorado with a $20,000 check to help other wishes come true.