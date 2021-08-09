Spreading Smiles and Sandwiches to those who experience homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday's can be one of the hardest days of the week for the homeless to find food while pantry's are closed and food distributions aren't running.

One local organization, Spreading Smiles and Sandwiches, saw that there was a desperate need to help those folks on Sunday's.

Four years ago, the group began serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the homeless community in Colorado Springs at Dorchester Park.

"It's wonderful. These people are a godsend. They all are all so lovely people and they bring what the community needs, hope," said Mark Ribera, experiencing homelessness.

Spreading Smiles and Sandwiches serves lunches, snacks, and hygiene products to people on the second Sunday of every month.

"I am so glad that there are people out there like these people that are willing to help and give us hope," said Mark Dobbs, experiencing homelessness.

As for one volunteer, it's a time to listen and share.

"Seeing the homeless disrespected the way they are, is really difficult because no one wants to be shunned, pushed out, an outcast, we all have are issues, everyone has a story," said Bernice Mulvihill, volunteer.

All that is asked for in return? A smile!

