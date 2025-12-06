Sheriff's Office partners with Colorado Springs Police for 32nd annual Shop with a Cop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, along with the Colorado Springs Police Department, spent the morning at Target for the 32nd Annual Shop with a Cop event.

For this event, law enforcement members are paired with local families who have been impacted by childhood cancer and blood disorders.

The sheriff's office says that this year, many families were partnered with more than one deputy or officer.

“Every year, Shop with a Cop reminds me why service to this community is an honor. These children and families demonstrate strength and courage which inspires every one of us. Sharing this time with them creates meaningful connections and moments they carry forward, and our personnel feel the impact just as deeply. I am grateful for the partners, volunteers, and families who made this year’s event truly memorable.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal



The event was hosted by Candlelighters, an organization that provides support to families who have children with cancer.

Shop with a Cop has been around for more than 30 years to help families navigate the holidays during difficult times.

This year’s event took place at the Target Store located in Colorado Springs.

