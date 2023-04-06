Senior couple, who anonymously went viral in 2022, speaks with photographer behind beloved Rockies picture

DENVER — Judy and Gary Burns were just enjoying a lovely afternoon at Coors Field last July, and did not learn until later that they were suddenly social media stars.

A friend in Nebraska reached out to them after seeing that an anonymous picture was taken of them and posted on Denver7's Facebook page, reaching more than a million people.

The photo was originally snapped by Sharlene Glover, a Parker resident who was on her way out of the ballpark to go pick up her wedding ring. Ironically, she had just gotten engaged, and was suddenly inspired when she saw the couple.

"I saw them and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so cute!" she told Judy, Gary and I, virtually. "I was all in my feels about being engaged."

Senior couple speaks with photographer behind beloved Rockies picture of them

Meanwhile, Judy and Gary are lifelong baseball fans who have been married for 53 years, and were simply enjoying a trip with their senior group from Severance.

They were blown away by the millions of views, thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, and they are really most grateful for one aspect.

"It was great to see it, and it was great that [our] kids could see it," Gary said.

In the above story, you can hear more about their reaction and story, and hear their gratitude as they speak with their personal photographer for the first time.