Salute to American Veterans Rally in Woodland Park this weekend

WOODLAND PARK — A motorcycle ride and rally to salute American veterans is happening this Friday and Saturday, and the event found a new home in Woodland Park.

It's the 29th annual Salute to Americans Veteran Rally, and the 34th annual Veterans Remberance Motorcycle Ride happening at Memorial Park August 20-21.

The event supports active duty military, veterans and fallen veterans and prisoners of wars missing in action.

In previous years, 700 to more than 1,000 motorcyclists showed their support in one of Colorado's largest procession of motorcycles.

Jim Wear, the founder and event organizer says, in a week that's been tough for many veterans, this event couldn't come at a better time.

"There's a lot of Afghan vets out there I know that served in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, that are feeling unsure about what they did and if it, mattered and we're here to tell them that it did and it does," said Wear.

The event used to happen in Cripple Creek before moving to Woodland Park. Wear says the decision to move the event made the most sense when they were planning during the pandemic.

There will be food, vendors, and music at the event, plus guest speakers including WWII veterans who will be sharing their personal stories.

