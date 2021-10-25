Quilting for a cause: Cañon City quilters give back to community

CAÑON CITY — A group of women are giving back to the community while doing something they love, quilting. Every Monday morning, the Ladies of the Evening Quilt Club get together to sew quilts, and once a year they donate them to organizations and people in the Cañon City community.

On Monday morning, they gave away more than 100 quilts. There were colorful quilts for kids, for adults, and some that were holiday themed or animal themed.

Every stitch benefits a dozen local organizations including Starpoint, Head Start, JJ Paws for Life, Orchard of Hope, Cañon City Pregnancy Center, Humane Society, Cañon City Library, Florence Library and Meals on Wheels.

"It's just great that we have the ability to do something like this, to help the community and to help those that need help," said Diane Bokowski. who's been crafting quilts with the group since 2007. "The look on some of their faces, some people are in tears."

Sandy Esposito and her husband Joseph were invited to pick up some quilts for some local organizations they volunteer for.

"We are blessed with the opportunity to pick out some quilts. These ladies are amazing, they're so loving and compassionate," said Sandy.

She and her husband volunteer for the Cañon City Pregnancy Center and local organizations which help provide service dogs to veterans.

"We're doing a banquet to raise money for service dogs for veterans, and they have given us a couple quilts for our silent auction, so they just rock," said Esposito.

The group's number one priority is giving back to people battling cancer or those who've finished treatment.

"I'm very pleased that they thought of me. Not only are they thinking of me, but I think they say prayers for us when we are having treatments," said Jean Dupont, who just finished treatment for lung cancer.

Dupont also got a quilt from the group and says, "It's a nice big one, nice and cozy. I think of this group often, and what they do for all these different organizations. I think they're very devoted, and would do anything for anybody. This is their thrill of coming once a week to share their friendship and do what they like to do, that's giving."

The ten ladies who are part of the quilting club say they do it because they know the comfort a quilt can bring.

"When you see people with tears in their eyes when you hand them a quilt, your heart just almost explodes," said Bokowski.

The group is already getting fabric and quilts ready for next year's give-away. If people want to donate materials or their time, they can call the Cañon City Area Recreation District to get in contact with the group's organizer. The number to call is (719) 275-1578.