Owners of local food truck, Filipino, feed the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS — Filipino Food Truck started business in 2017.

Owners, Lorry Martinez and Adan Garcia, have had a love for cooking ever since they were little.

The business on wheels switched gears in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Instead of closing, the business grew.

Every weekend since the start of the pandemic, Filipino’s has set up outside the Springs Rescue Mission.

“We can go into our kitchen and have a hot meal. They can't,” said Adan Garcia, owner.

Every week, the couple serves about 200 people who live on the streets.

“Everybody is waiting. They make a line. They tell us how blessed they are that they get food, fresh food," said Lordy Martinez, owner.

It's the reaction, Martinez says that makes it all worth it. "They make you cry when they say the word. You can feel it when it comes from their heart.”

"They are very thankful, watching them in the sidewalks cracking a joke is great because now they are happy now," said Garcia.

For Garcia, it’s more than a kind act, it’s a way to give back as he once had to rely on the generosity of others for food in the past. "I have been hungry too and I know that feeling.”

