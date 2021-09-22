Out of prison and giving back, one man's story of transformation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting a new life after prison can be difficult.

"You go to different organizations and they make you take a bunch of different classes before you attain any help," said William Taylor.

William Taylor spent more than 10 years behind bars and he says while he was happy to get out of prison, he was scared to face life again.

It's a barrier many people face.

"It's hard to get established and get that roots, find out what you need to be successful," said Ryan Mays.

After being released, Taylor was introduced to Community Works, a supportive service to make the transition between prison and the real world a bit easier.

Taylor wanted to give back after he received help.

He now cuts hair at The Community, a barber shop within Community Works.

"We definitely took away from the community so being here gives us life," said Taylor.

Community Works mission is to help people after they get out of prison by mentoring and coaching.

While some clients may not be able to afford a cut, the shop says that's okay.

"We personally know how uncomfortable it is to ask for money in that situation," said Taylor.

Whether it be a resume, social security card, work boots, or a simple haircut, Community Works is there.

"We can pay it forward and change someone's life because they don't get to see people telling them hey, I have been here. This is what you need to do. It works," said Taylor.

_____

