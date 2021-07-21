Mission Catering offers job opportunities for clients graduating from Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year, The Prism Awards are given to businesses and individuals who have made a major impact in the community.

This year, the Springs Rescue Mission received two out of the three awards.

Mission Catering, SRM's catering business, was named the Social Impact Business of the Year, while its manager, Jason Horn, was named Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

"Food is what we do, but it is not why we are here," said Jason Horn, kitchen manager at Mission Catering.

Mission Catering has a mission to help, teach, and encourage its employees.

"It's an amazing transformation to watch. It happened to me and to see it happen to other people? I am so blessed by it," said Matthew DeLaurell, lead chef.

Not only is Mission Catering a service, but it's a tool for past and present clients at SRM, like Matthew DeLaurell.

DeLaurell struggled with addiction for years.

After he graduated from the New Life Program at SRM, he was given the opportunity to work for Mission Catering.

"Coming from addiction myself? I know when I was an addict my work ethic wasn't good," said DeLaurell.

Now, DeLaurell says he's found a new love for cooking.

"This is my life. This is my life's work. I love working here, not because I love what I do, but because I love the people that we help," said DeLaurell.

Mission Catering's presence can be seen all around the community.

Whether it be weddings or corporate meals, every week they have close to fifteen events.

"The ability to give back to those who are on the streets today is at the core of what they are about," said Jack Briggs, CEO of Springs Rescue Mission.

A growing mission, that's mission is to serve.

If you are interested in learning more about Mission Catering click here.

