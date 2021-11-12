Local veterans surprised with two months of free rent

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some local veterans got a big Veterans Day surprise.

Thirty-one previously homeless veterans living at Freedom Springs Apartments will not have to pay their rent for the next two months.

Freedom Springs Apartments is a permanent housing supportive housing development for veterans.

The Home Depot Foundation hosted a BBQ lunch in honor of Veterans Day. The foundation donated $20,000 for the supplies and the rental assistance.

"I served in the 70s in South Carolina, and did four years," said Rosseal Gloston, Freedom Springs resident.

"I was in the army for a short time because of the conflict with Vietnam," said Frank Arroyo, Freedom Springs resident.

During lunch, Freedom Springs staff handed out envelopes to each veteran. When it was time to open them, they were surprised to learn their rent was covered for the remainder of the year.

"What more could you ask for, someone paying your rent for you. Just want to say thanks," said Arroyo.

"What they're doing for us is coming from the grace of God," said Gloston.

The Home Depot Foundation along with Volunteers for America partnered to make it happen.

"Volunteers of America has partnered with the Home Depot Foundation nationally. So veterans all across the country were notified that the Home Depot Foundation is covering two months of rent," said Vanessa Clark, Volunteers of America Colorado.

She says it is the first time in Colorado Springs that the foundation has helped veterans with rental assistance.

"We all know as adults who have to pay a mortgage or rent, how challenging it can be. When you're facing other challenges, having your rent is an incredible gift," said Clark.

The gift comes as a big blessing ahead of the holiday season.

