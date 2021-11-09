Local nonprofit on pace to help record number of veterans transition into civilian workforce

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local nonprofit is stepping up efforts to help transitioning service members and military spouses.

Hire Heroes USA is on pace to help a record setting 12,000 veterans transition into the civilian workforce due to high demand for employment services. In recent months, the organization has played an active role in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Setting records for most confirmed hires in a month and helping their clients secure average starting salaries of $62,679.56.

"It was terrifying. I'm trying to get out of the service with no job lined up and only a few weeks to get everything together," said Sean Romm.

When U.S. Air Force Veteran Sean Romm was unexpectedly medically retired, he only had one month to come up with a plan.

"I went through it in the middle of the pandemic and they didn't have a physical TAPS course or transition program so I had to do it online and it didn't offer me tools for success," said Romm.

He reached out to the USO, and that's when he learned about Hire Heroes USA. A nonprofit organization focused on helping veterans and military spouses find employment with individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more.

"I was elated to find an instruction job because in the Air Force I found instruction as my passion and training," said Romm.

He is one of many veterans that found support during a big transition.

"It can be hard, it can be lonely, and it can feel like you don't have any support. Organizations like Hire Heroes USA can really provide that sense of community when you need it most," said Savannah Salazar.

She is another veteran who found work through the Hire Heroes USA. Last year, the organization helped over 11,000 veterans secure employment.

“I am so proud of this team and the impact our organization continues to make. Each of these confirmed hires represents a changed life, a stable household and a proud family. When we help a veteran or military spouse secure a civilian career, communities across America grow stronger,” said Andrew Sandoe, Hire Heroes USA CEO.

"We help folks get jobs all the way from entry level all the way to corporate and business positions," said Vincent Phifer, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Hire Heroes USA.

The organization expects the demand for employment services to increase, and they've prepared for it.

"Finding the right partners so we can scale appropriately and provide the right services to out clients," said Phifer.

Hire Heroes USA is working to meet this challenge with the Veterans Day fundraising campaign, HeroesAmong Us [giving.hireheroesusa.org]. This effort honors all veterans, service members and supporters of the military community who put service above self. This year, the SmileDirectClub Foundation is tripling the impact of each donation made in support of this effort up to $50,000.