Local non-profit mentors students through volunteer work, education, and even pageantry!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local non-profit, BeYou, is providing students positive role models who can show, teach, and mentor excellence.

BeYou started in 2013, after Regina English realized how important mentorship was.

Growing up, English never had a mentor.

So, she wanted to help those in her shoes.

"Having someone to help you set goals and achieve goals is so important especially in the world that we live in today," said English.

BeYou guides students to be successful in all areas of life through education, mentorship, and life skills.

"All of this is encompassing, multi-faceted, we want to make sure we are raising and helping shape our young people into young people of excellence so they can give back to society in a meaningful way," said English.

Over the last 8 years, BeYou has worked with more than 250 students, including Taylor Flowers who says one day she too wants to give back.

"They have helped me a lot, so it would be wrong to not come back and help them," said Flowers.

Through volunteer work, mentorship, and even pageants, the organization shows students a pathway to success.

"I am a lot more outgoing. I still keep to myself, but it's grown a lot," said Flowers.

For more information on BeYou click here.

