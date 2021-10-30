Local family sets up spooky Halloween display outside of home

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's a spooky Halloween display outside of a family's home Colorado Springs, and those who stop by to see their freightening yard are also helping to give back to a good cause.

Melody Noller, the homeowner, is a three-time a cancer survivor and her mother-in-law passed from lung cancer last month.

She says while giving back to the community through Halloween decorations, her and her family also want to donate all money raised from the haunted house to the American Cancer Society.

"Giving back to the community with our school and everything. That's one of our tenants and we just believe that the more we give, the more that will come back," said Noller.

This year, the family brought back decorations including skeletons, jack-o-lanters.and tombstones...

When you drive by the home, you can also tune into an FM radio station to hear Halloween songs and get in the spooky spirit. The home is located in the Briargate area. Their address is 9060 Melbourne Drive.

The family also owns ATA Martial Arts, a school located in the east side of Colorado Springs. The school is hosting haunted tours this weekend for Halloween. Funds and proceeds raised from that will also go toward the American Cancer Society.