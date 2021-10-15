"Leave No Trace" events educate community on importance of maintaining parks and trails

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parks in El Paso County are getting some extra attention to keep them beautiful. It's all part of "Leave no Trace Hot Spot Week." On Friday morning, there were educational events held at two local parks and there are some fun events to learn more on Friday evening and this weekend too.

On Friday morning, Stratton Meadows Open Space and Palmer Park were selected as “hot spot” locations by the “Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.” Crews repaired a trail near the lazy land pavillion in Palmer Park and another group learned how to bird watch without disturbing wildlife habitat. The city of Colorado Springs Parks and Rec department worked with the organization to give the community ways to help.

"Getting folks out here contributing, cleaning up litter, fixing trails, cleaning up maybe some of those trails that shouldn't exist in places where maybe they're doing damage to vegetation or wildlife habitats. So really, anyone who can learn, 'Leave No Trace' is who we're looking to get after and, you know, take these things and spread them wide," said Bruce Esplin, a trainer for Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. “All of our natural spaces across the country are more or less being loved to death by a lot of folks being out on them. So with that, leave no trace education with encouragement and work from folks like we have here today and throughout our hot spot weekend, we're going to see a lot of positive effects.”

There are about ten events happening all weekend for all ages. They include a community work day, a nature photography hike, a "get outside" evening and more. One of the events is happening from 5-8 p.m. at the Manitou Brewing Co. to discuss maintenance on the Manitou Incline and the trash people leave behind.

The organization selects ten locations nationally every year to focus on outdoor education. For more information about the events, click here.