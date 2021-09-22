Giving hope in a hopeless situation, nonprofit helps our unhoused neighbors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homelessness in a city is inevitable, but change is not.

The Slide, a community driven mass media platform, has a mission to help our homeless neighbors.

It's called Homeless not Hopeless.

The name derives from founder, Phoenixx Ugrilla's own experience.

"I used to be homeless, but I wasn't hopeless."

After spending his own time on the streets, Ugrilla is giving back and urging others to help.

"I know their struggles and their situations."

On Tuesday, Ugrillas' team, along with other organizations gave out meals, hygiene products, clothes, and free haircuts at Dorchester Park.

"It's important for us to make sure we are treating everyone the way we want to be treated," said Regina English, founder of Be You.

Ugrilla believes this is a start to solving a more complex social issue.

"We need to figure out a situation to change the entire conversation. We can eradicate homelessness in Colorado Springs, but it's going to take more than lip servicing and best wishes."

So, on Monday night, Ugrilla checked himself into the Springs Rescue Mission where he sat down with those who live on streets to hear their stories.

"You actually have to attack the problem. You can't just talk about the people that are impoverished, you gotta be around the people that are impoverished," said Ugrilla.

Giving hope, in a hopeless situation.

"It's a black eye on the city and we gotta find a way to break the mold."

