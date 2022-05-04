Girl honored with 911 Hero Award for actions that saved mother's life

COLORADO SPRINGS — One brave girl is getting recognized for her quick thinking in saving her mom's life. 8-year-old Isabella Montano was with her mom when she passed out after forgetting to take her medication.

Isabella called 911 and was able to talk with emergency responders who helped guide her through taking care of her mom until they arrived.

When Stratmoor Hills Fire Department EMT's arrived, Isabella was able to show them where her mom's medication was.

For her actions, isabella received the 911 Hero Award in front of classmates at Widefield School District 3's King Elementary this week.

Also part of the honor, the fire department gave her a ride to school on Monday in their fire truck.

