From homeless to giving back, local man helps homeless community in Southern Colorado find housing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ending homelessness is complex, but John Moore is doing his part to help with the solution.

Eight years ago, Moore was living on the streets in Colorado Springs.

Today, he is working to help those who are in his old shoes, experiencing homelessness.

Moore is a street outreach worker for Homeward Pikes Peak, a local organization which serves the homeless, one of the most vulnerable in our community.

Twice a week, Moore hits the streets to talk with our unhoused neighbors.

"Every day is different when I come out, but everyday is the same in which there are people that need help."

Moore first tackles a person's immediate needs like food and water.

Then, he works with them on finding a stable house.

Moore says it is his goal to help these people no matter what it takes.

"It's a process of building trust usually. People don't know me, I am just a guy walking on the trail."

