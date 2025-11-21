Fountain Fort Carson High School holds Thanksgiving meal giveaway

FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Students, Staff, and School Resource Officers teamed up on Thursday to spread a little holiday cheer to their community.

Together, staff from across Fountain Fort Carson School District 8 donated 550 turkeys, and students from across the district were tasked with bringing different side dishes for a classic Thanksgiving Dinner.

City of Fountain Public Information Office Bary Bedsoe stated, "At the time it began, dozens of cars were already lined up, but it was very well planned with police doing traffic control, so it was quite a smooth operation. They drove up in two columns, a small group at a time, and didn’t even have to get out of their cars to get their meals."

The efforts continue to show the community support across the Pikes Peak Region.

