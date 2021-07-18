Former NFL athlete shares his story to local foster children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year, former and current NFL athletes travel to Colorado Springs for Pro Football Camp.

The three day camp gives kids of all ages the opportunity to learn new skills on and off the field.

After Wednesday's camp, former NFL athlete, Anthony Trucks, spoke to more than 25 foster children.

Trucks grew up in foster care and was given away at the age of three.

It did not take long before he found football.

"When you are in foster care the difficult thing is you don't have a lot of self worth," said Trucks.

Trucks says football was his outlet, it was something he could call "his."

It is his hope that his story can help kids who are in foster care, to see firsthand, how a dream can become reality.

"The kids can say, you know what I am interacting with an NFL athlete how cool is that! Where can you do that?" said Heidi Welge, Pro Football Camp.

"Our mission is to give these kids special moments and make them feel truly special that they have a bright future ahead," said Jenna Opperman, Hope & Home.

Trucks says because he never had that person he could look up to, "They see someone, they can go oh, this person can get me! I love giving kids the opportunity to see someone they wouldn't expect."

"You can make it out, you can make something of yourself and you are not stuck in your circumstances. You make your reality," said Jessica Schenk, Pro Football Camp intern.

To learn more about Hope & Home click here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter