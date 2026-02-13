El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognized as the highest fundraising agency for Special Olympics Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is receiving special recognition for its fundraising efforts for Special Olympics Colorado.

In total, the organization has raised over $61,000 through fundraising events such as the Top Golf & Chili's Tip-a-Cop events, the annual Polar Plunge, and the Torch Run.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Special Olympics Colorado presented the group with the Highest Fundraising Agency of 2025 award. According to the sheriff's office, they also received the award in 2023.

Special Olympics Colorado is deeply grateful to Sheriff Roybal and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for their incredible presence and support in 2025,” said Katie Margolis, Law Enforcement Torch Run Event Manager with Special Olympics Colorado. “From showing up at competitions and community events to raising over $61,000 as our top fundraising law enforcement agency, your commitment directly supports athletes year-round."

Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round sports and athletic competitions across Colorado for children and adults with disabilities.

In their news release, El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal took time to thank two deputies, Deputy Dukes and Erlemier, for their behind-the-scenes work to ensure the fundraiser efforts were as successful as possible.

For more information about Special Olympics Colorado and how you can get involved, click here.

