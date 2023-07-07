LAKEWOOD, Colo. — This August, Domino Service Dogs will celebrate ten years of helping people with disabilities train their best pal.

The organization was originally founded by Barbara Henry, who was inspired after her late daughter, Caitlin, did not qualify for funding to train her own service dog.

Caitlin got a spinal cord injury at a young age, and when she expressed to her mother that she wanted to go down this path, Barbara realized there was a need.

"I thought I'd make a few phone calls. You know, she's kind of cute, anybody would want to help her... And that's not the way that worked out," Henry, said while giving us a tour of the Domino Service Dogs facility in Lakewood. "It also opened my eyes to the fact that there is a much bigger need than there is a supply."

Since adopting your own service dog can get also get quite expensive, this organization strives o give Coloradans an affordable alternative for training your own.

Disability Pride Month: Domino Service Dogs helps people find independence with a new pal

In the above story, you can hear more about their inspiring story and mission, and see many adorable dogs work through the curriculum.

For more information, you can head here.