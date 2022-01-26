Denver college freshman receives national scholarship for cancer survivors

DENVER - Cancer treatments are expensive, but so is college tuition - so the financial burden can be massive for families who have to find a way to pay for both.

Edgewater resident Myles Krick, a freshman at Metropolitan University of Denver, earned Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Scholarship, which enabled him to be able to afford school.

Myles has always dreamed of becoming a pilot, but that mission was put on hold when he was diagnosed with cancer at six years old. He fell when he was ice skating, and imaging at the Emergency Room that night revealed a tumor on the back of his brain and spine.

Thankfully, he is now recovered, and can finally pursue his life goal of soaring through the air. For him, this scholarship played a big role in his being able to enroll for that degree.

"It's not as much money coming out of my own wallet," said Myles, from his dorm room. "It's just a relief knowing that I can do other stuff and not just worry about expenses for college."

This scholarship is available for survivors and siblings of survivors, and the deadline is February 2nd, 2022. For more information, you can head here: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nmsurvivors.