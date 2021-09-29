Cost of membership for local gym is 48 hours of sobriety, mission to help those struggling from addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local gym, The Phoenix, is helping people who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction by turning their focus to healthy living.

The Phoenix has three locations. One right here in Colorado Springs.

Through CrossFit, yoga, rock climbing, and mindful meditation, The Phoenix only asks of one thing from the athletes, be sober for 48 hours before walking in.

The gym has helped more than 42,000 people across America rise above addiction.

Including, Steve Sirianni, who struggled for years.

Sirianni says he never felt like the people around him understood his experiences, until he found The Phoenix.

"One of the hardest things in sobriety to me was to not be solitary and find like minded people," said Sirianni.

Sirianni felt like this gym was the answer.

"Once I walked through the threshold of the door it was very welcoming," said Sirianni.

He is not the only one whose life has changed.

Kaley Jones was never able to envision her life without alcohol.

She would ask herself, "How am I going to get through the things that all the other people could do? Like drink at their weddings and get their nails done with their mom, while drinking a glass of champagne."

Jones was intimidated by what a sober lifestyle was.

"I saw sobriety as shameful, shouldn't be shared, and we shouldn't call out that we have a problem," said Jones.

Once she was introduced to The Phoenix, she found "her" community.

"I walked in and everyone was smiling. They were happy I was there and I didn't have to qualify myself," said Jones.

Lifting the hearts, strengthening the mind., and rising above.

