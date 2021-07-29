Colorado Springs woman creates opportunities for women who have barriers to employment

COLORADO SPRINGS — Like a lot of people during the pandemic, as Heather McDuffee sat at home she thought of new ideas.

Her image of empowering more women came to fruition this summer.

Project Rahab gives women with significant barriers to employment an opportunity.

McDuffee's store, Creations at the Edge, will open in September.

The store will employ women with disabilities, those who have been incarcerated, or who have struggled with addiction.

It's geared towards those who may be on that "edge" of society.

"By centering and relocating the center, bringing the marginalized in, we are really shifting up who gets a voice at the table," said McDuffee.

While employed, the women will work with case managers, and learn customer service, computer, and organizational skills.

"Part of the journey is that they will feel ownership. Ownership not just of this place, but the community that supports it," said McDuffee.

Fawna Charles will be one of the store's first employees.

Charles disability, cerebral palsy, has prevented her from success in the workforce.

"To know you have abilities and education and people aren't seeing that because of the barriers you have in society," said Charles.

Charles favorite hobby is to make jewelry and candles, so not only will Fawna work at the store, but she'll also see her products on the shelves.

"I am looking forward to having people see what I make, when they normally wouldn't see it," said Charles.

For more information on Project Rahab or Creations at the Edge click here.

