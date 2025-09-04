Children's Hospital Colorado celebrates NICU graduates in John Venezia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Children’s Hospital Colorado celebrated Colorado Springs neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) graduates and their families in John Venezia Park!

The celebration reunited families with the doctors, nurses, and the care team who supported them during their hard times in the unit.

Children’s Hospital Colorado

Patients and families had the opportunity to celebrate their journey and resilience with arts and crafts stations, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's ZOO Mobile, and special appearances from Colorado Springs Switchbacks mascot Ziggy and Rocky Mountain Vibes mascot Toasty.

“Our annual reunion is an amazing opportunity for both families and team members to reconnect after patients leave the NICU. Patient families and team members build incredible bonds during the weeks or even months spent in the NICU, and this event is such a special time to celebrate how far they have come.” Molly Scott, clinical manager of the Children’s Colorado, Colorado Springs NICU

Children’s Hospital Colorado

Children’s Hospital Colorado says that the annual event serves as a reminder of how far these families have come and how many connections they have made along the way.

___

U.S. Space Command's departure from Colorado Springs could impact local economy How will this move impact the Colorado Springs economy? U.S. Space Command's departure from Colorado Springs could impact local economy

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.