Cañon City High School's 'Kindness Campaign' spreads goodness amongst its students

CAÑON CITY — A movement to inspire, to become that best version of yourself, and to support others.

The Kindness Campaign came about after Cañon City High School lost a student to suicide in 2018.

"Every kid has a voice and is a part of something bigger than themself," said Shane Thornton, teacher at CCHS.

Whether it be the random words of encouragement students will see as they walk into the building, or the school wide inclusion program called Pride, the school aims to spread kindness.

"We aspire to bring everyone in because we want everyone to feel connected," said Kevin Marushack, teacher at CCHS.

Recent graduate, Zach Strickler, lost his father to COVID-19 back in March.

"My mindset is always go, go, go. It made it difficult to come to school in the right mind, trying to act like nothing's wrong," said Strickler.

However, Strickler says CCHS guided, supported, and was there for him every step of the way.

"It was a good reminder to be able to feel what I needed to feel, when I needed to feel it, and know people were there for me when I needed them," said Strickler.

The campaign goes beyond the students though.

Every month, the campaign gifts flower bouquets to faculty and staff, so they too are reminded of their importance.

"When I walk in the training room and I have this beautiful bouquet on my desk it really just brightens my entire day and makes me feel connected with the school," Sarah Ley, CCHS athletic trainer.

Providing that sense of belonging, while making a difference.

