Building bunk-beds and confidence

COLORADO SPRINGS — Love Your Neighbor is a local nonprofit which builds bunk-beds for foster children in Southern Colorado.

Founder, Luke Wrobleski, thought it would be a great idea if students were to participate in the projects.

"We want to give them a chance to get inside of the wood shop, which a lot of kids don't have nowadays," said Wrobleski.

Wrobleski began a woodworking mentorship program for students at Pikes Peak Academy.

Every Thursday, students come to the wood shop to learn, create, and of course build!

The first project of the year was a bunk bed, followed by a project of the students choice.

While it's many of the students first time to work in a shop, it's a time that many are also building confidence.

"Other than chopping wood in my back yard or something like that, this is the most experience I have ever had," said Justin Skaggs, student at Pikes Peak Academy.

Each mentor guides, teaches, and bonds with students individually..

"When they first come in they are a little shy and they don't want to make eye contact. Then, by the end of the class we are joking around and enjoying the time, so it's a growth together throughout the duration of the class," said Wrobleski.

"They are standing by me the whole time making me feel confident," said Skaggs.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about Love Your Neighbor.

