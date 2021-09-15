69-year-old woman pursues degree at UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local 69-year-old woman is refusing to give up on her dreams.

Nancy Thomason has re-opened her books at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs to pursue a master's degree in Sociology.

"Age doesn't matter. As long as your mind is still working it really doesn't matter how old you are. You still have the ability to learn," said Thomason.

For the last 30 years, Thomason had a dream to go back to school, but she was never able to.

"I thought why not at this point in my life do something that I always wanted to do? That was to go back to school!" said Thomason.

Like any new school, challenges may come.

"When I went to go get my student ID they said it's on your phone! I asked if I could just get mine on a piece of paper and they said no! So, for me that's just me being my age!" said Thomason.

It's Thomason's hope to inspire others her age to get out and remain involved.

"If you go back and interact and get back into the community and get back with the younger folks you are going to stay engaged," said Thomason.

A mission to walk across the stage, no matter her age.

