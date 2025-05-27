Youth mentoring programs getting a boost thanks to new Colorado state law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Youth mentoring programs are getting a boost from the state. The Tony Grampas Youth Services Grant Program was established in 2023 to provide money to community-based programs that reduce youth crime and violence.

A new state law has reorganized the funding so that most of the money will go to youth mentoring programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Governor Jared Polis says the state needs to invest its dollars in Colorado's young people.

"Many programs wouldn't even be able to exist or would serve far less kids if it wasn't for the state level of support for mentorship for after school programs," said Governor Polis. "...Many of them rely on philanthropic dollars, some also have local funding, but it's really important as a state that we support youth across our state, and that's exactly what this does.

Under the new law, programs that receive this money will also have to provide the state with proof that what they do is effective and evidence-based.

