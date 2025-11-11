The beginning of the end? How Colorado's congressional delegation feels about ending longest US shutdown

DENVER — The U.S. Senate voted Monday to approve a compromise funding package intended to reopen the federal government, signaling the end of the longest shutdown in the country's history.

Now that deal heads to the U.S. House of Representatives, which must return and approve it before sending the package to President Donald Trump for his final decision.

If the president signs the agreement, then the government would be funded through the end of January, with full-year funding for three appropriations bills. Those include funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September of next year.

The chair of Political Science at Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU), Robert Preuhs, said the temporary extension of the overall budget could lead lawmakers into a similar situation come January.

"I think there's some wins for the Democrats, some wins for the Republicans, in that sense, but for the most part, I think the American public is going to look at our government as being similarly dysfunctional as it was leading up to this shutdown," Preuhs said. “What we're looking at, right now, is something that looks like a pretty ordinary result to a government shutdown, but usually a much shorter government shutdown."

National Politics Senate passes bill that would reopen government, setting up a vote in the House Scripps News Group

The end to the gridlock comes after a group of Senate Democrats agreed to move forward without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies. The agreement comes ahead of an anticipated Senate vote on health care in the second week of December.

“The Democrats did get a few things, right? They did get an extension for a year of the SNAP benefits, as well as generally the Agriculture Department and Veterans Affairs. So, getting that for another year, or forestall the discussion for another year, is useful," said Preuhs. “They didn't get their key item that they were holding out for, which was a direct vote tied to the budget that was going to deal with Obamacare subsidies.”

The Affordable Care Act's (ACA) enhanced premium tax credits have been the central point of contention during the government shutdown, with the subsidies expiring at the end of the year. According to the Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), the majority of consumers enrolled in Colorado's individual marketplace will see the cost of their premiums double, leading to roughly 75,000 Coloradans losing their access to health care.

Jordan Ward Denver7's Colette Bordelon speaks with Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen about the likely end of the government shutdown.

Preuhs expects the legislation will have enough support to clear the U.S. House of Representatives — but Colorado Democrats plan to fight it.

“Unfortunately, there was not a real compromise on bringing Democrats to the table to come up with a bipartisan path forward," said Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat representing Colorado's 7th Congressional District. "I join people in feeling deeply disappointed. This is a crushing moment, because it's essential that we actually work together.”

In Pettersen's words, Democrats in the Senate who voted in support of the agreement "rolled over" on addressing the issues surrounding health care.

"I've been getting text messages all morning about people who feel like they were left behind," Pettersen said.

Still, Pettersen acknowledged how frustrating the shutdown has been.

"This is not how we should run our country. This is no way to do things," said Pettersen. "We need to end the shutdown, but that comes with a bipartisan compromise. That's not where we are right now.”

Pettersen said the lack of an extension for health care tax credits is only the beginning of "skyrocketing" premium increases, along with "cascading impacts" on the entire system.

"The need doesn't go away just because they can't afford health care," Pettersen said. “It's just terrible scenarios right now. It's a really difficult time for the country. I wish that we had different leadership. And it just it, really, it doesn't have to be this way. The American people deserve so much better."

Pettersen intends to vote against the package.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jeff Hurd, a Republican representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, plans to vote in support of the agreement.

“I need to look at the final details, but right now, I'm inclined to support it," Hurd said on Monday. “Getting the government back open is fundamental, from my perspective. There are also three appropriations bills that are attached to it. Those are the product of bipartisan negotiations, so I need to look at the details, but I'm inclined to support getting the government back open.”

Jordan Ward Congressman Jeff Hurd tells Denver7's Colette Bordelon that he is "inclined to support" the package that will likely come from the Senate.

Hurd expects he will be back in Washington, D.C., this week to vote on the agreement, which would end the government shutdown.

"It's not right to hold the government hostage, and to hurt families and federal employees, and our men and women in uniform, and SNAP recipients — to hurt them in order to get policy wins. That's what we've seen with the Democrats here. It's not worked," said Hurd. "We're about ready to get the government open. Let's talk about tackling those other issues in the context of a government that's open.”

According to Hurd, he is willing to examine the affordability of health care premiums in the country.

"I'm already on a legislative framework with Democrats in the House to talk about tackling those issues," said Hurd. “We need to also look at the underlying drivers of health care costs. Why are we needing these? Why are these premiums getting so high? Those are questions that we need to get to as Republicans, as Democrats.”

Hurd said he is ready to get back to work.

"I don't care how red or how blue your district is. Health care, and then the affordability of health care, is a key issue. Let's address those fundamental cost drivers, and let's do it in a bipartisan way that actually gets results," said Hurd.

Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper both issued statements detailing their opposition to the agreement.

Via social media posts, Representatives Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, and Diana DeGette — all Democrats — expressed their opposition to the deal that will likely emerge from the Senate.

The Scripps News Group received statements about the likely end of the government shutdown from Republican Congressmen Gabe Evans Jeff Crank, who both signaled their support for the deal.

I am encouraged by the meaningful movement toward reopening our government brought forth by my bipartisan colleagues in the Senate. Throughout the Schumer Shutdown, I’ve continued working in both Colorado’s 8th District and Washington, D.C., to serve my constituents — and I look forward to building on that work with both parties to deliver real solutions for the American people while ensuring they receive the pay and resources they deserve.



Representative Gabe Evans

We’ve been in this Senate minority-led mess of a government shutdown for over a month. Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper have continuously voted to keep the government closed and block pay for our troops and federal workforce. Thankfully, we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I look forward to returning to Washington DC and voting, once again, to fund the government and pay our troops and federal workforce.



Representative Jeff Crank

The Scripps News Group reached out to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's team for a comment, but did not receive a response before the publishing of this story.