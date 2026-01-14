The AG's office will launch an online portal for Coloradans to document alleged misconduct of ICE agents

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says his office will launch an online portal where Coloradans can share their concerns and document alleged misconduct by ICE agents that occurs in the state.

“I understand the concerns. I share them. I've seen these videos. The conduct of ICE agents is, in cases like what we just saw in Minnesota, outrageous, and we need to make sure we protect people, and we keep the public safe,” Weiser said Tuesday.

This comes a week after Renee Good, originally from Colorado, was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minnesota.

Immediately after the shooting, Vice President JD Vance said the ICE agent has “absolute immunity.”

Weiser disagrees.

“It is foundational that no one is above the law,” Weiser said.

Weiser says his office has three options if it finds misconduct in Colorado: work with local district attorneys to file a criminal case, file a civil case involving the right to due process, or work with Congress to ensure federal agencies act appropriately.

The online portal will be available next week at coag.gov.