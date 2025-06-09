Sticky ballot ahead of special election? What you can do to make sure your vote counts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Like many of you, I recently received my ballot for the upcoming special election within the City of Colorado Springs on June 17.

Mine, and as we have come to find out, a few of yours were not quite what was expected. As I went to fill out the ballot, I noticed my return security envelope was a little wilted, and came to find out quickly it was already sealed.

As a cause of concern, viewers also reached out in the coming days with similar concerns: "My ballot is sealed, what should I do?"

I reached out to the City of Colorado Springs with the shared concerns and what could be done. There are two answers the city gave me. You can read their response below:

There are two options. Residents can cut open the envelope put in the ballot, sign it then tape it shut. Or they can contact the City Clerk's office and they will send a new one. City of Colorado Springs Spokesperson

For anyone needing to contact the city clerk's office can call them at (719)385-5901 option 4, or send them an email here.

I, for the sake of testing the election advice, will be cutting and taping mine, as well as tracking my ballot to ensure that the vote is counted, and will follow up in this article after the election with the results.

