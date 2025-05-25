Senator Michael Bennet answers pressing questions for constituents in Pueblo on Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Senator Michael Bennett met with his community on Saturday at Pueblo East High School.

Many people showed up at the town hall with many concerns about the future of Medicaid, education funding, veteran benefits, and the Reconciliation Bill.

Many were critical of both the Trump Administration and Senator Bennet.

After the town hall, one person said they felt heard but didn't feel like solutions were being discussed.

"I feel that Senator Bennet's message of hope and the fact that we have to keep fighting is very, very important. I'm frustrated, though, in general, because - I just - I'm not sure they're fighting hard enough." Michael Herzog, Pueblo Resident

Others felt their questions were answered.

"I believe he's a great voice for southern Colorado. He comes to this community very often. We're here right now in Pueblo, but he's been in Canon City. He's been in the lower Arkansas Valley. And he's an advocate for the working class, and we certainly are the working class in southern Colorado." Buffie McFayden, Fremont County Resident

Senator Bennet has more town halls scheduled in the near future.

He will be at the University of Denver on Wednesday.





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.