Retired ICE special agent recalls being furloughed during past government shutdown

DENVER — On the first day of the federal government shutdown, numerous questions arose about which agencies would be affected and how. Federal law enforcement officers are one group that will work through the shutdown unpaid.

The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. EST on Wednesday after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a funding deal.

On Tuesday night, the Senate rejected two last-ditch efforts to avert a shutdown — one backed by Democrats and another by Republicans. Both proposals fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

Democrats pushed to include health care provisions in any agreement, pointing to expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. Without action, they warn, millions of Americans could face higher insurance premiums in the months ahead.

Republicans countered that health care should not be part of the current funding debate.

In a post on X, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that more than 150,000 federal officers and roughly 50,000 military members will go without pay during the government shutdown.

"Every law enforcement officer gets up every day and goes to work understanding the risks and the possibility of their making what we call the ultimate sacrifice," said Jon Adler, the national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation (FLEOA). "But when you're asked to sacrifice your paycheck and the realities of life never take pause — rent, mortgages, groceries, clothing, taking care of one's family — that won't wait to accommodate congressional gibberish and nonsense, and it's a big concern."

Under the umbrella of DHS is U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In a post on X, ICE said there will be no changes to its enforcement efforts.

Adler said federal officers will receive their paychecks retroactively.

"We all have to live and survive in the present, so it doesn't really do much for morale," said Adler. "While it is helpful that ultimately you will get the money back, borrowing from family and any other sources to get by is a challenge, and it's very stressful."

Denver7 spoke with a retired ICE special agent who was furloughed during a past government shutdown. Denver7 is not identifying the retired agent because they conducted undercover work during their time with the agency and have safety concerns.

"It was a bit disheartening because we were still required to do our duties, which included, of course, carrying a gun and a badge, and without pay," they said. "I noticed there was little morale in the office with the agents, but there was always some indication that we would get paid eventually, but it did impact some officers' morale and their work. There just wasn't a lot of work getting done during that time."

The agent said, according to some of their friends still working within ICE, that morale was already "rocky" before the government shutdown. They recalled being put in a financial strain when they worked through a past shutdown.

"I remember borrowing money from my dad," they said.

Denver7 asked the retired ICE special agent if they believe the agency has changed under the Trump administration.

"It has totally changed that now they are on the streets and, in my opinion, looking for numbers. When we see police being driven by quotas — which, I think, is what is happening now — you're going to see some real issues come up as far as, in my opinion, ethical issues," they said. "We didn't go to the streets. We didn't go to communities and just fan out. We just simply didn't do that. We were focused on complex investigations and those who were involved in criminal activity."

The Scripps News Group reached out to ICE Wednesday to understand how the federal government shutdown would impact their employees, but did not receive a response.